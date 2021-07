Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 18 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

When a librarian is poisoned, Professor T is asked to help narrow down the list of possible suspects, but not everyone on the police team is happy with Professor T’s involvement in the investigation.