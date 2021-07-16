Private Road Proposal Causes Concern Among Crow Wing County Commissioners

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A private road proposed in Crow Wing County was put on hold by county commissioners after many questions were raised about the standards of the roads.

Private roads that do not meet township road standards are not maintained by the township. The preliminary plat for a proposed housing development off Barbeau Road would include 17 2.5-acre lots for homes and three common lots for open space. In total, the entire space spans 78.2 acres, ending in a cul-de-sac.

The county commissioners agreed to table the approval of the plat until definitive numbers are determined.

