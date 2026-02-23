Feb 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Princeton, MN Man Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Mille Lacs County

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County after reportedly falling asleep while driving. The crash happened in Princeton Township around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Conner Fillipi of Princeton was driving southbound on Highway 169 south of 55th Street when he fell asleep behind the wheel. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed into roadside trees.

At the time of the crash, Fillipi, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was towing a trailer with a snowmobile and a portable fish house. He was transported to M Health Farview Northland Medical Center in Princeton for his injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.

