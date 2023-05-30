Princeton Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man died in a motorcycle crash yesterday north of Princeton.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 71-year-old Bruce Mikkelson of Princeton crashed on his motorcycle on May 29 at 7:42 p.m. Mikkelson was driving northbound on Highway 169 from Rum River Drive at the south junction. He passed two other motorcycles at a high speed but failed to navigate a curve to the right. Mikkelson then went off the road to the left. The vehicle came to a rest in the median.

Emergency personnel pronounced Mikkelson dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is reported to be involved in the crash. Mikkelson’s body was sent to the Midwest Examiner’s Office.

North Memorial Ambulance, Princeton Fire Department, Princeton Police Department, and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today