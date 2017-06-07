DONATE

Prince Remembered On His Birthday With New Music

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 7 2017
To honor the anniversary of Prince’s death, his sister, Tyka Nelson, released a new music video for her song,” End of the Road.”

The video features a peek into the relationship between the siblings with family photos.

Prince would’ve celebrated his 59th birthday on Wednesday, but he died last April at his Paisley Park recording studio.

“After Prince passed I wanted to give him one final birthday present and I decided to fulfill his wish, and record this song at Paisley Park.” Nelson says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “This song poses the question ‘is this the End of The Road?’ and my answer is I don’t think so! I will see all three of my beautiful family members someday again.”

