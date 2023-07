Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, July 15th at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience the powerful performance by Prince and The Revolution on their legendary Purple Rain Tour, featuring hits like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and a mind-bending 18+ minute version of “Purple Rain.”