Lakeland PBS

Primary Election for Beltrami County Sheriff to Be Held Tuesday

Lakeland News — Aug. 5 2022

Next Tuesday, August 9th is the day for the state’s primary election, and there are several primary elections of note in the Lakeland viewing area, including one for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s position.

Incumbent Ernie Beitel is not seeking re-election, and three candidates have filed for the election:

(l-r) Bidal Duran, Jason Riggs, Jarrett Walton

Bidal Duran is a Hubbard County narcotics investigator and former Bemidji police officer. Jason Riggs is a captain with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and has also served as the Headwaters SWAT Team commander. And Jarrett Walton is the current Beltrami County Chief Deputy and is endorsed by Beitel for the position.

We gave all three candidates one final chance to state their case to our audience about why they deserve to be the next Sheriff for Beltrami County, which you can watch in the video above.

The top two finishers in the primary election will go on to face off in the general election in November.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Prosecutor Wants to Intervene in Doe v. MN Case on Abortion Restrictions

Man Found Dead Inside Cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park

Preparations Underway for This Year’s Crow Wing County Fair

Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.