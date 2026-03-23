Mar 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Primary Battle Possible for GOP Candidate in MN Senate District 5 Race
There could be an upcoming primary battle to decide the Republican candidate for Minnesota Senate District 5.
On Saturday, GOP delegates endorsed current House District 5B Republican Rep. Mike Wiener for that Senate seat over current District 5 Sen. Paul Utke. Wiener picked up 80% of the vote and will be the endorsed Republican candidate.
Reports say Utke is considering running in the primary as the unendorsed candidate.