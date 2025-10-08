Oct 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Priest Who Served Parishes Near Wadena, Staples Charged with Sexual Assault of Woman

aaron kuhn file photo cg

Aaron Kuhn (File Photo)

A Catholic priest who previously served parishes in several communities near Wadena and Staples has been charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over the course of three years.

Aaron Kuhn was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that she and Kuhn “engaged in multiple acts of sexual contact and sexual penetration” from September 2019 through October 2022, and that Kuhn used his role as a spiritual advisor to manipulate and pressure her into engaging in sex acts.

St. Cloud Diocese Bishop Patrick M. Neary placed Kuhn on administrative leave when the allegations arose in June 2024. Kuhn was a priest for Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community, which has parishes in Bertha, Bluegrass, Bluffton, Menahga, Motley, Staples, Verndale, and Wadena.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

road construction work sign generic sqk

10-08-2025

Education & Government

Highway 200 Near Remer, Highway 71 in Wadena Reopening

bsu honors gala 2025 speaker 2

10-08-2025

Community

Bemidji State University Holds 2025 Honors Gala

michael cavanaugh clc tribute artist

10-08-2025

Arts & Entertainment

CLC Performing Arts Center Welcoming Michael Cavanaugh to Brainerd

bemidji soccer generic 2 thumbnail

10-08-2025

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Advancing to 8AAA Semis After 1-0 Win Over Alexandria