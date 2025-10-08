Priest Who Served Parishes Near Wadena, Staples Charged with Sexual Assault of Woman

A Catholic priest who previously served parishes in several communities near Wadena and Staples has been charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over the course of three years.

Aaron Kuhn was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that she and Kuhn “engaged in multiple acts of sexual contact and sexual penetration” from September 2019 through October 2022, and that Kuhn used his role as a spiritual advisor to manipulate and pressure her into engaging in sex acts.

St. Cloud Diocese Bishop Patrick M. Neary placed Kuhn on administrative leave when the allegations arose in June 2024. Kuhn was a priest for Mary, Mother of the Church Area Catholic Community, which has parishes in Bertha, Bluegrass, Bluffton, Menahga, Motley, Staples, Verndale, and Wadena.