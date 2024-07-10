Priest in Wadena, Staples Area on Leave After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Involving Adult

A Catholic priest who has been serving parishes in several communities near Wadena and Staples has been placed on administrative leave because of allegations of sexual misconduct involving an adult.

St. Cloud Diocese Bishop Patrick M. Neary said in a letter to parishioners on June 29th that Fr. Aaron Kuhn was placed on leave and will undergo a professional evaluation for personal and spiritual renewal.

Kuhn is a priest for Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Community, which has parishes in Bertha, Bluegrass, Bluffton, Menahga, Motley, Staples, Verndale, and Wadena.

In his letter, Neary said a diocese response team will be visiting the churches to address questions and concerns. He also said he will provide future updates regarding Kuhn’s status as appropriate.