Jul 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Priest in Wadena, Staples Area on Leave After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Involving Adult

Aaron Kuhn Cg

Fr. Aaron Kuhn

A Catholic priest who has been serving parishes in several communities near Wadena and Staples has been placed on administrative leave because of allegations of sexual misconduct involving an adult.

St. Cloud Diocese Bishop Patrick M. Neary said in a letter to parishioners on June 29th that Fr. Aaron Kuhn was placed on leave and will undergo a professional evaluation for personal and spiritual renewal.

Kuhn is a priest for Mary, Mother of the Church Catholic Community, which has parishes in Bertha, Bluegrass, Bluffton, Menahga, Motley, Staples, Verndale, and Wadena.

In his letter, Neary said a diocese response team will be visiting the churches to address questions and concerns. He also said he will provide future updates regarding Kuhn’s status as appropriate.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Crookston Officer Who Shot, Killed Man Last Week Also Involved in May Shooting

Education & Government

Roadwork, Detours on Highway 18 Along North Mille Lacs Lake to Begin July 22

Education & Government

DNR Says Ruffed Grouse Counts High in Minnesota

Business

Bemidji State and Polaris Partner to Bring Manufacturing Program to BSU