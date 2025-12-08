Dec 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Priest in Central MN Charged with Sexual Assault, Threats of Violence

Joseph Herzing (Credit: Diocese of St. Cloud)

A priest who served at several parishes in central Minnesota is facing felony sexual assault and threats of violence charges.

Father Joseph Herzing was charged in Stearns County Court on Nov. 26. According to the criminal complaint in the case, police began investigating a report of sexual abuse in August of 2024.

Herzing is accused of having an inappropriate intimate relationship with a woman he provided spiritual guidance to over a four-year period beginning in 2018. Court documents allege Herzing physically assaulted the woman, choked her, and threatened to kill her.

St. Cloud Diocese Bishop Patrick Neary immediately place Herzing on administrative leave on Nov. 26 after hearing about the charges. Herzing’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Herzing was most recently pastor of Christ the King in Browerville, St. Joseph in Clarissa, St. Joseph in Grey Eagle, St. Mary of Mount Carmel in Long Prairie, and St. John the Baptist in Swanville. Other cities in the Lakeland viewing area where he also served as pastor include Bowlus, Upsala, and Little Falls.

