Preview: Bemidji Leaders Head to St. Paul for 19th Annual Day at the Capitol

Political and community leaders from around the Bemidji area drove down to the state Capitol on Thursday for the 19th annual Bemidji Day at the Capitol.

The event gives representatives from the Bemidji City Council, the Beltrami County Board, and the Bemidji School Board, along with several community leaders, a chance to lobby for possible solutions to problems facing the community with state legislators. A total of 39 Bemidjians visited the Capitol.

“I think it’s important to get a bunch of people together from all different backgrounds and all coming down with the same voice, which is, ‘We care about northern Minnesota, we want to see it improve,'” said Scott Turn, Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “Things are different up north than they are maybe in other areas of our state. And so, if we’re not here telling our message on how we’re different or what resources we need to get better, no one else is going to do that for us, so, I’m glad to be down here.”

“If we start making policies down in St. Paul that are going to drastically impact northern Minnesota without actually knowing northern Minnesota, I think we have an issue with that,” said Rep. Bidal Duran (R), Minnesota House District 2A, during the day’s events. “Having the input of—by the stakeholders is crucial, so don’t keep your mouth shut on this.”

Our reporter Matthew Freeman was present for Bemidji’s Day at the Capitol and will have a more extensive look at what was discussed on Friday’s newscast.