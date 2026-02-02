Anglers Flock to Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Typical Minnesota winter weather greeted the participants of this year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake in Nisswa.

The event is billed as the world’s largest charitable ice fishing tournament, with 100% of the proceeds from the tournament being donated back into the community. Anglers also earned some prizes, with first-place winner Thomas Johnson catching a 5.63 lb. walleye and taking home a brand new truck.

Our Daniel Pursell will have a closer look at the event on Tuesday’s newscast at 10 p.m.