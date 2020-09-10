President Trump Making Campaign Stop in Bemidji Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Bemidji next week.

Trump will be hosting an event at Bemidji Aviation Services on Friday, September 18th at 4 PM. Doors open for general admission at 1 PM.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign announced he would be visiting Minnesota on the same day, September 18th. Details on Biden’s visit haven’t been released.

September 18th marks the start of in-person early voting in Minnesota.

