Presentation on Fraud Prevention & Scams To Be Held at Bemidji Senior Center

Frauds and scams are specifically targeting older adults these days and are being more and more difficult to detect with the advent of artificial intelligence tools. The group Minnesota Aging Pathways will offer help for Bemidji area seniors on the topic next week.

The group is hosting a presentation on fraud prevention and scams from 1–2 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at the Bemidji Senior Center, located downtown at 216 3rd St. NW. The presentation will include information on fraud prevention, as well as how to detect and report scams.