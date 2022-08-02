Lakeland PBS

Preparations Underway for This Year’s Crow Wing County Fair

Ryan BowlerAug. 1 2022

The Crow Wing County Fair is just about here as different vendors pulled in early Monday to set up for opening day on Tuesday.

The county fair has been growing since 1884 into a Brainerd Lakes Area treasure, as many summer residents plan their vacation around the fair. What makes it great is the countless hours of preparation that go into putting on a fair of this magnitude.

With less than 24 hours to go before the fairgrounds open, final preparations are being made. Tents are being pitched, signs are being cleaned, pies are being judged, and the excitement is building for the 2022 fair.

With such a big fair comes lots of different activities, events, and food to eat, making it a perfect thing to do with family and friends. Fairgoers may even create new friends, and people from all across the county will come to have a good time.

The fair will be open from August 2-6 for 12 hours a day, with daily themes like Military Day, Senior Day, Teen Day, and Kids Day. More information can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

In Business: Loads of Goodies at Goody’s Gourmet Treats in Brainerd

Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions

Reining Chaos 4-H Drill team Goes to Regional Competition

Crow Wing County to Test Electronic Voting Machines Before Primary Election

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.