Preparations Underway for This Year’s Crow Wing County Fair

The Crow Wing County Fair is just about here as different vendors pulled in early Monday to set up for opening day on Tuesday.

The county fair has been growing since 1884 into a Brainerd Lakes Area treasure, as many summer residents plan their vacation around the fair. What makes it great is the countless hours of preparation that go into putting on a fair of this magnitude.

With less than 24 hours to go before the fairgrounds open, final preparations are being made. Tents are being pitched, signs are being cleaned, pies are being judged, and the excitement is building for the 2022 fair.

With such a big fair comes lots of different activities, events, and food to eat, making it a perfect thing to do with family and friends. Fairgoers may even create new friends, and people from all across the county will come to have a good time.

The fair will be open from August 2-6 for 12 hours a day, with daily themes like Military Day, Senior Day, Teen Day, and Kids Day. More information can be found on their website.

