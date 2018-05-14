Lakeland PBS
Preparations Underway For 3 New Roundabouts In Bemidji

Josh Peterson
May. 14 2018
With the end of the school year just around the corner, preparations are underway to shut down portions of Division Street for the big summer road construction project.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Highway Department, road construction is scheduled to begin this month on Division Street (CSAH 7 and CSAH 14). The project will include three roundabouts, grading, and bituminous surfacing from the US Highway 2 off ramp, by Bemidji High School, west and north to Wilton.

The Beltrami County Highway Department says the project will cause some inconvenience and are asking for your cooperation and understanding during this time.

To help provide up to date information on the project the County will be sending out updates via email. If you would like to be included in the updates please send an e-mail to division@co.beltrami.mn.us

