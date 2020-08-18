Practices Start for High School Fall Sports with Safety Guidelines Put in Place
About a month ago, it was unclear whether or not there would be any high school sports in the state of Minnesota this fall. Football and volleyball will have to wait until the spring for their first practices, but coaches and athletes in boys and girls soccer and individual fall sports were excited to finally get together as a team and start practicing after waiting for so long.
Fall high school sports practices will look a lot different than years past with several COVID-19 safety guidelines set in place for coaches and student-athletes.