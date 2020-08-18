Lakeland PBS

Practices Start for High School Fall Sports with Safety Guidelines Put in Place

Chaz MootzAug. 17 2020

About a month ago, it was unclear whether or not there would be any high school sports in the state of Minnesota this fall. Football and volleyball will have to wait until the spring for their first practices, but coaches and athletes in boys and girls soccer and individual fall sports were excited to finally get together as a team and start practicing after waiting for so long.

Fall high school sports practices will look a lot different than years past with several COVID-19 safety guidelines set in place for coaches and student-athletes.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Votes for In-Person Learning for K-5, Hybrid Method for Grades 6-12

Coronavirus Relief Funding Available to Businesses and Nonprofits in Crow Wing County

Beltrami County Reports First Death Due to COVID-19

BSU Hoping Fall Sports Will Be Allowed to Practice

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Welcoming Communities

Every Minnesotan has a story of origin and migration. As part of the Moving Lives Minnesota initiative by the PBS stations of Minnesota, please
Posted on Jul. 3 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Welcoming Communities

Posted on Jul. 3 2020

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Lakeland Currents: Rosenmeier Forum

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

Minnesota Roadside Attractions

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

RE: KAWE - Celebrating 40 Years

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.