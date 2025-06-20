Power Still Out for Many After Severe Storms Pass Through Bemidji Area

Cleanup efforts are still underway in the Bemidji area after severe storms that passed through the area uprooted numerous trees and damaged buildings, and power is still out for many residents.

Beltrami County Emergency Management reports that shortly after 12:00 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southern Beltrami County, including the city of Bemidji. Outdoor warning sirens were activated and CodeRED notifications were sent.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., the Bemidji Regional Airport’s weather station registered a wind gust of 106 mph. Torrential rain resulted in flash flooding downtown Bemidji with vehicles becoming stalled. Additional damage was reported in southeastern Beltrami County with thousands of trees blocking roadways.

As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, no injuries were reported. Crews began immediately on cleanup efforts and work to restore power to affected areas. Beltrami County officials asked people to avoid unnecessary travel in Bemidji as crews work to clear roadways, and to avoid any downed power lines.

Otter Tail Power provided an update at 2:30 p.m. saying power has been restored to some areas in Bemidji and that work continues to bring more customers back online, with a focus on downtown and the South Shore. But they added that due to the extent of the damage, some areas may be without power for three to four days.

Also at 2:30 p.m., Beltrami Electric Cooperative said that power had been restored to more substations, but with dozens of broken poles, it will take time to replace them. They added that the areas of Northern, Turtle River, Long Lake, Aardahl, and Mission were still without power, as well as a feeder out of the Helga substation.

Arrangements have been made with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, City of Bemidji and Beltrami County to provide services for anyone who has been displaced. Those needing assistance are asked to head to the Sanford Center and use the convention center entrance near The Tavern.