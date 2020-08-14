Power Outages In Lakeland Viewing Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami Electric Cooperative is aware of power outages across the Lakeland Viewing area related to severe storms last night and are working to restore the power around the area.

Crews have been working since around 11 p.m. last night to restore power. They report that larger outages have been restored and smaller outages have been reported indicating having issues. Crews have been working on outages between Waskish to Walker and say that wet conditions also make it hard in trying to get these outages restored. As of of 11:45 a.m. they have restored 91 outages and 32 outages are still out.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to not call 911 to report power outages unless you have an emergency.

For updates you can visit their facebook page.

