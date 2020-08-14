Lakeland PBS

Power Outages In Lakeland Viewing Area

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 14 2020

Beltrami Electric Cooperative is aware of power outages across the Lakeland Viewing area related to severe storms last night and are working to restore the power around the area.

Crews have been working since around 11 p.m. last night to restore power. They report that larger outages have been restored and smaller outages have been reported indicating having issues. Crews have been working on outages between Waskish to Walker and say that wet conditions also make it hard in trying to get these outages restored. As of of 11:45 a.m. they have restored 91 outages and 32 outages are still out.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to not call 911 to report power outages unless you have an emergency.

For updates you can visit their facebook page.

Courtesy of Beltrami Electric Cooperative Outages Three Hours Ago

Courtesy of Beltrami Electric Cooperative Outages 12 Hours Ago

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Tornadoes in Hubbard County Cause Storm Damage

Park Rapids Resort Sees Damage to RVs From Severe Weather

Governor Walz Announces Assistance For Farmers Due To Previous Severe Weather

Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Minnesota

Latest Stories

Department Of Transportation Asking For Public Help With Pedestrian Safety Education Campaign Survey

Posted on Aug. 14 2020

BSU and NTC Welcome Students for Fall with On-Campus Guidelines

Posted on Aug. 14 2020

Extra DWI Enforcement in MN to Raise Awareness For Driving Under the Influence

Posted on Aug. 14 2020

Indigenous Activist Charged in Toppling of Columbus Statue Outside MN Capitol

Posted on Aug. 14 2020

Renovations Being Made to Brainerd's Rotary Riverside Park

Posted on Aug. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.