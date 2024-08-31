POW/MIA Recognition and Armed Forces Tribute Planned in Brainerd Next Month

Members of the Brainerd community are coordinating an event next month to honor soldiers who are prisoners of war or those who are still missing in action.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September across the country. As part of the annual Armed Forces Tribute held in Brainerd each year, the event will take place at the All Veterans Memorial on Laurel Street on September 20th. Numerous organizations are expected to attend.

Event organizers hope to raise more awareness and honor the day like other national holidays, like Memorial Day or Veterans Day.

“Our goal is to get more recognition,” said event organizer Tammy Ebertowski. “Veterans Day is, I mean, it’s a very important event, always forever. But it just seems like the POW/MIA National [Recognition] Day, it’s just been kind of like, put on the back burner.”

The event is free to attend and will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20th next to the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse.