Monday, July 11 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Through the stories of frontline medical workers, patients, and ordinary citizens, Wuhan Wuhan provides a human face to the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city where the mysterious virus was first discovered.