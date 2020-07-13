POV : We Are the Radical Monarchs

July 20 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet the Radical Monarchs, a group of young girls of color at the front lines of social justice. Set in Oakland, the film documents the journey of the group as they earn badges for completing units including being an LGBTQ ally, preserving the environment, and disability justice. We follow the two founders as they face the challenge to grow the organization, both pre and post the 2016 election.