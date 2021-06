Monday, July 5 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This program documents New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s troubled romance with the Lost Cause. In 2015, director CJ Hunt was filming the New Orleans City Council’s vote to remove four confederate monuments. But when that removal is halted by lawsuits and death threats, CJ sets out to understand why a losing army from 1865 still holds so much power in America.