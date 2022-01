Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, January 24 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An inspiring and sobering story about disability, activism and family featuring rising star in progressive politics and a new father, Ady Barkan whose life was upended when he was diagnosed with ALS at age 32.