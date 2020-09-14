POV: In My Blood it Runs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

September 21 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Ten-year-old Aboriginal Dujuan is a child-healer, a good hunter and speaks three languages.Yet Dujuan is ‘failing’ in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare and the police. As he travels perilously close to incarceration, his family fight to give him a strong Arrernte education alongside his western education. We walk with him as he grapples with these pressures and shares his truths.