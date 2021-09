Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, October 4 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Ashley, a Mexican-American teenager, is forced to become her family’s primary breadwinner, working days in the fields and the night shift at a processing plant, with little time for sleep or studies.