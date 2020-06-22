Lakeland PBS

POV: And She Could Be Next, Part 1

June 29 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

And She Could Be Next follows a defiant movement of women of color as they transform politics from the ground up. Filmed during the historic 2018 midterm elections, the series features organizers and candidates (including Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams) as they fight for a truly reflective government, asking whether democracy can be preserved—and made stronger—by those most marginalized

Related Posts

Masterpiece: Grantchester

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths and Secrets

Josh Groban Bridges: In Concert

Prehistoric Road Trip: We Dig Dinosaurs

Recent Show

RE: KAWE – Celebrating 40 Years

Explore the beginning of KAWE and formative years of Lakeland PBS with conversations from those who were there from the beginning, bringing local
Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Recently Added

RE: KAWE - Celebrating 40 Years

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Cass County SHIP Program

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Local Resorts Respond to COVID-19

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Lakeland Currents: Leech Lake Band COVID-19 Response

Posted on Jun. 5 2020

Backroads: exo/exo

Posted on May. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.