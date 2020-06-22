POV: And She Could Be Next, Part 1

June 29 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

And She Could Be Next follows a defiant movement of women of color as they transform politics from the ground up. Filmed during the historic 2018 midterm elections, the series features organizers and candidates (including Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams) as they fight for a truly reflective government, asking whether democracy can be preserved—and made stronger—by those most marginalized