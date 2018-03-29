Potholes On The Rise Around Bemidji

It’s a common sight this time of year, road crews out filling those cavernous crators on city, county and state roads. This year those crews have been extra busy trying to keep up with the growing demand. With the roller coast weather conditions of this past winter and spring it has been extra challenging to stay ontop of all the potholes.

When it comes to tracking and filling pot holes, city, county, and state departments all work together and communicate where work needs to be done.

But no one knows the hot spots on the roads more than the people who plow them. Steve Bitker is one of MnDOTS many plow drivers who is out fixing pot holes when the conditions are right.

Both MnDOT and city employees have a message for motorists who are out on the roadways when they are out filling potholes, that is play it safe and slow down.

With the weather roller coaster continueing you can be sure that you will see the pothole patrol back out on area roadways again.

If you have experienced a bad pothole the city of Bemidji has a website you can use to report its location. http://www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=AAD137DA-840F-4E9E-8534-1BB044AF0FCF&Type=QUICKFORM