Potential Changes to Voting Laws Expected in the New Year

As state legislatures are set to convene for new sessions come January, one item on states’ agendas may include changes to voting laws.

Minnesota is expected to be one of these states following comments from recently re-elected Secretary of State Steve Simon. With the DFL Party holding the “trifecta” of Minnesota’s legislature, Simon is said to look at enacting changes.

Some reforms to Minnesota’s current voting laws could include adopting automatic voter registration and allowing high school students to pre-register. Simon said he also wants to increase penalties for threatening or interfering with election workers.

The 2023 Minnesota legislative session is set to convene on January 3rd.

