Lakeland PBS
Poston Announces Re-Election Bid for Minnesota District 9A

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 22 2018
John Poston, Republican Representative from Lake Shore has announced that he is seeking re-election in the House District 9A, which covers Southern Cass, Todd and Wadena counties.

Poston is a retired retail executive and has served as a city council member and Mayor of Lake Shore. He is the founder and CEO of Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area, a business owner in his district and is currently serving as State Representative.

Poston ran as a newcomer in 2016 and is currently in his first term in the legislature. According to a press release, Preston said,”I am working on a lot of legislation and will continue the work to see it through to fruition”.

Poston currently serves on 6 committees which include Agriculture Finance, Agriculture Policy, Capital Investment, Education Finance, Environmental and Natural Resources Policy and Finance, and Veterans Affairs. The 2 commissions he serves on are (MALEC) Minnesota Agriculture Educators Leadership Counsel and the Legislative Water Commission. He is also a member of the Republican Rural Caucus.

According to a press release,”I am proud to be a conservative. I have aided in tax relief, affordable health care options and prioritized the needs of the agricultural community. I am a gun owner, longtime member of the National Rifle Association and defender of the 2nd amendment. I am Pro-Life. I believe in life from conception to natural death. I will continue to fight for our Veterans and Farmers. I will continue to be present at the Capitol. I will listen, advocate and reflect the values of District 9A,” Poston said.

