Poston Announces Re-Election Bid for Minnesota District 9A

Poston is a retired retail executive and has served as a city council member and Mayor of Lake Shore. He is the founder and CEO of Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area, a business owner in his district and is currently serving as State Representative.

Poston ran as a newcomer in 2016 and is currently in his first term in the legislature. According to a press release, Preston said,”I am working on a lot of legislation and will continue the work to see it through to fruition”.