Poston Announces Re-Election Bid for Minnesota District 9A
John Poston, Republican Representative from Lake Shore has announced that he is seeking re-election in the House District 9A, which covers Southern Cass, Todd and Wadena counties.
Poston is a retired retail executive and has served as a city council member and Mayor of Lake Shore. He is the founder and CEO of Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area, a business owner in his district and is currently serving as State Representative.
Poston ran as a newcomer in 2016 and is currently in his first term in the legislature. According to a press release, Preston said,”I am working on a lot of legislation and will continue the work to see it through to fruition”.
Poston currently serves on 6 committees which include Agriculture Finance, Agriculture Policy, Capital Investment, Education Finance, Environmental and Natural Resources Policy and Finance, and Veterans Affairs. The 2 commissions he serves on are (MALEC) Minnesota Agriculture Educators Leadership Counsel and the Legislative Water Commission. He is also a member of the Republican Rural Caucus.
According to a press release,”I am proud to be a conservative. I have aided in tax relief, affordable health care options and prioritized the needs of the agricultural community. I am a gun owner, longtime member of the National Rifle Association and defender of the 2nd amendment. I am Pro-Life. I believe in life from conception to natural death. I will continue to fight for our Veterans and Farmers. I will continue to be present at the Capitol. I will listen, advocate and reflect the values of District 9A,” Poston said.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More
Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More
Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More
Way to go Shelly!... Read More