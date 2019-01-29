Postal Services Suspended Wednesday For Minnesota Due To Weather

Postal Service for Minnesota will be suspended tomorrow, due to to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden.

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited. There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

Postal Services are also being suspended in Western Wisconsin, Iowa and Western Illinois.

