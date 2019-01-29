Lakeland PBS
Postal Services Suspended Wednesday For Minnesota Due To Weather

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 29 2019
Postal Service for Minnesota will be suspended tomorrow, due to to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden.

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited. There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

Postal Services are also being suspended in Western Wisconsin, Iowa and Western Illinois.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

