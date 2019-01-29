Postal Services Suspended Wednesday For Minnesota Due To Weather
Postal Service for Minnesota will be suspended tomorrow, due to to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden.
Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited. There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.
Postal Services are also being suspended in Western Wisconsin, Iowa and Western Illinois.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More
Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More
They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More