Postal Service To Resume Delivery On Thursday, Jan. 31

The United States Postal Service will resume delivery, processing, and retail operations on Thursday, January 31.

According to a release, conditions from Winter Storm Jayden are improving which will allow the postal services to resume after operations were stopped on Wednesday, January 30.

With a few localized exceptions, operations will resume in the following locations, effective Jan. 31, 2019:

• Iowa – All

• Quad Cities Illinois (612)

• Kansas – All

• Minnesota – All

• Missouri (636-641, 644-649, 654-658)

• Montana – All

• Nebraska – All

• North Dakota – All

• South Dakota – All

• Western Wisconsin (540, 546-548)