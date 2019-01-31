Postal Service To Resume Delivery On Thursday, Jan. 31
The United States Postal Service will resume delivery, processing, and retail operations on Thursday, January 31.
According to a release, conditions from Winter Storm Jayden are improving which will allow the postal services to resume after operations were stopped on Wednesday, January 30.
With a few localized exceptions, operations will resume in the following locations, effective Jan. 31, 2019:
• Iowa – All
• Quad Cities Illinois (612)
• Kansas – All
• Minnesota – All
• Missouri (636-641, 644-649, 654-658)
• Montana – All
• Nebraska – All
• North Dakota – All
• South Dakota – All
• Western Wisconsin (540, 546-548)
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More
Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More
They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More