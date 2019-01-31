Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Postal Service To Resume Delivery On Thursday, Jan. 31

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 31 2019
The United States Postal Service will resume delivery, processing, and retail operations on Thursday, January 31.

According to a release, conditions from Winter Storm Jayden are improving which will allow the postal services to resume after operations were stopped on Wednesday, January 30.

With a few localized exceptions, operations will resume in the following locations, effective Jan. 31, 2019:

• Iowa – All
• Quad Cities Illinois (612)
• Kansas – All
• Minnesota – All
• Missouri (636-641, 644-649, 654-658)
• Montana – All
• Nebraska – All
• North Dakota – All
• South Dakota – All
• Western Wisconsin (540, 546-548)

What do you think?

