Lakeland PBS

Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints

Lakeland News — Sep. 20 2022

Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway.

BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.

Residents requested that a change be made a recent Crow Wing County Board meeting, where Sheriff Scott Goddard discussed the issue.

“This MAP races that was happening this last weekend was one of the bigger races for the younger racing crowd, i.e. why the bass and the big thumping and everything else for the radios and the bands was so loud,” explained Goddard. “My follow-up, that I can do and I will do, is work with Kristi [Copham, BIR owner], I’ll make a phone call yet today, and advise her that our ask is to ensure that the midnight is the time of when the loud music [ends].”

However, state law says that any racetrack built before 1976 is exempted from the state’s noise standards, which leaves the county with very few options on how to resolve the situation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Named as National Blue Ribbon School

Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum

Drugs Seized, Cass County Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.