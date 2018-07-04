Lakeland PBS
UPDATED: Possible Tornado In Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Jul. 4 2018
Beltrami County Emergency Management says it will likely be Thursday before it can be determined what type of event this was.

We are still working with the NWS to determine if there was a brief tornado touchdown in the City of Bemidji this morning. Several large trees were snapped and uprooted. Several power lines were pulled down.

This was a very concentrated area of damage. One resident reported it “sounded like train”. At least one garage was lifted from its foundation and twisted. Roofing material and shingles were pulled off roofs and thrown about. Several trampolines were blown across yards and one was even lodged and entangled in a tree top. Trees were blown in several directions, which is inconsistent from the other straight-line wind events from the last couple of events.

City crews and Ottertail Power are aggressively cleaning the area and working to restore power. TREAT ANY DOWNED POWER LINES AS ACTIVE and stay away from them for your safety!

Beltrami County Emergency Management has contacted the National Weather Service after a strong storm system left significant damage.

According to Chris Muller from Beltrami County Emergency Management, authorities are still surveying the area and documenting the damage to submit to the (NWS). Muller says that the damage from the storm appears different from what the county has seen from recent storms where the damage was caused by straight line winds.

Dave Hanson from the City of Bemidji’s Street Department says that everyone should avoid 18th street between Bemidji Avenue and Irvine Avenue until further notice.

A garage was lifted off its foundation as a result of the storm, along with many trees uprooted in the neighborhood.

Motorists on Irvine Avenue are also advised to drive with caution as city crews work to remove debris and remove a large trampoline that is hanging from the top of a tree over the road.

