Possible Burglary in Little Falls

Anthony Scott
Jun. 1 2018
On Wednesday just before 5:30 a.m., The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible burglary in progress at a home two miles southeast of Little Falls, in Little Falls Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner saw a male party running from his garage and
get in a black Dodge Avenger car. The vehicle’s windows were tinted and had a Minnesota Twins sticker on the passenger side of the trunk.

The male party is described as 5’11” to 6’2” tall, thin build and was wearing dark clothing. The race of the man is unknown at this time. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Little Falls.

The items taken from the residence were a tackle box full of Rapala lures, two Abu Garcia
fishing rods with Baitcaster reels and two Pflueger fishing rods with open face reels.

If you have information regarding this vehicle and or burglary, you are asked to call the
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

