Positive Realty Teams Up With Coco Moon To Collect Donations For Helping Hands Soup Kitchen

Chaz MootzDec. 13 2019

Coco Moon teamed up with Positive Realty in Brainerd to provide locals with a free coffee. The purpose of handing out the free warm beverages was to collect donations for the Helping Hands Soup Kitchen.

The idea of providing a free cup of joe to locals came from real estate agent Jeremy Johnson four years ago. Positive Realty bought coffee from anyone that stopped by the café in exchange for a donation towards the soup kitchen. The hope is that enough money can be raised for families in need, especially during the expensive holiday season.

In addition to collecting donations at Coco Moon, Positive Realty was also at Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa.

