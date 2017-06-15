Portion Of Paul Bunyan State Trail To Close For Construction

A portion of the Paul Bunyan State Trail, located 2.5 miles south of the town of Guthrie in Hubbard County, will close Monday, June 26, to allow a private contractor to replace an 8-foot diameter culvert under the trail.

“At this location, the culvert replacement does not allow for a safe alternate trail route,” said Dave Schotzko, Parks and Trails area supervisor in Bemidji. ”Trail users are advised to plan accordingly.”

The trail is 115 miles long, stretching from Crow Wing State Park near Brainerd to Lake Bemidji State Park north of Bemidji. It is the longest of Minnesota’s state trails and the longest continuously paved rail-trail in the country.

The trail segment is expected to reopen by early to mid-October.