May 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Portion of North-Central MN Remains in Moderate Drought Conditions

mn drought map raw 4 29 25

A portion of north-central Minnesota remains in moderate drought conditions as of April 29th, although conditions are improving throughout the state. (Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Despite recent rain, a portion of north-central Minnesota remains in moderate drought conditions.

That area is shaded tan on a map released today by the U.S. Drought Monitor, with the map representing data through April 29th. Moderate drought conditions exist in southern Beltrami County, much of Cass, Itasca, and Wadena counties, and all of Hubbard County, among other areas.

The rest of the north-central part of the state is shaded yellow, which means “abnormally dry.”

Overall throughout the state, though, conditions are improving. On April 22nd, only 15% of the state was drought-free, while the new map shows that 25% of the state is now drought-free.

