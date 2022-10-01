Portion of Business Highway 371 in Brainerd to Reopen Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Business Highway 371 in Brainerd will reopen soon, and the detour in place is scheduled to life by 5 PM on Saturday, October 1st.

The newly updated business Highway 371/Buffalo Hills Lane/Industrial Park Road intersection will also reopen, but it will remain an all-way stop until the manufactured signal poles arrive in late November.

Motorists will continue to encounter periodic lane closures with flaggers between Barrows and Brainerd. Work will occur on good weather days, sunrise to sunset, on weekdays through October.

When complete, the $7.1 million project will provide a smoother road surface, updated drainage, and improved access and safety along four miles of Business Highway 371 from Brainerd to Barrows.

