Portage Brewing In Walker Suffers Severe Damage in Fire
Portage Brewing, a popular brewery in Walker, has suffered severe damage, after an early Sunday morning fire.
According to a Facebook post made by a relative of the owner of the brewery, no one was hurt in the fire.
Lakeland News will update this story as more information becomes available. You can find the Facebook post here.
