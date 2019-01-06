Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Portage Brewing In Walker Suffers Severe Damage in Fire

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 6 2019
Leave a Comment

Portage Brewing, a popular brewery in Walker, has suffered severe damage, after an early Sunday morning fire.

According to a Facebook post made by a relative of the owner of the brewery, no one was hurt in the fire.

Lakeland News will update this story as more information becomes available. You can find the Facebook post here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Cass County Warns Public To Check Ice Conditions Before Going To Lakes

Walker Nursing Home Run By Superior Healthcare Management To Close

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Hosts Opioid Response Summit

In Focus: Leech Lake Art League Provides A Creative Space For All

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Women’s Hockey Wins Over Union At Home

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

Latest Stories

BSU Women's Hockey Wins Over Union At Home

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Takes Loss Against UMD

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Falls Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

Bemidji Girls Basketball Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Takes Loss Against Maple Grove

Posted on Jan. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.