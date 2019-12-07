Lakeland PBS

Portage Brewing Company In Walker Re-Opening Soon

Malaak KhattabDec. 7 2019

After a fire burned down a popular brewery in Walker eleven months ago, Portage Brewing Company is ready to welcome-in customers once again.

Reconstruction took about six months to complete. This Saturday, Portage Brewing Company will re-open its taproom and brewery. The grand opening will feature live music, an event tent, food from local businesses around town and seven new beers on tap.

“Wanted to thank the community of Walker, the brewing industry, friends and family that really made this all possible. It was a big undertaking,” said Mark Vondenkamp, Portage Brewing Company Co-owner.

The grand reopening will start at noon on Saturday, December 7.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

