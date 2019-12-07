Portage Brewing Company In Walker Re-Opening Soon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a fire burned down a popular brewery in Walker eleven months ago, Portage Brewing Company is ready to welcome-in customers once again.

Reconstruction took about six months to complete. This Saturday, Portage Brewing Company will re-open its taproom and brewery. The grand opening will feature live music, an event tent, food from local businesses around town and seven new beers on tap.

“Wanted to thank the community of Walker, the brewing industry, friends and family that really made this all possible. It was a big undertaking,” said Mark Vondenkamp, Portage Brewing Company Co-owner.

The grand reopening will start at noon on Saturday, December 7.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today