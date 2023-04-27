Port Group Homes in Brainerd Looking for New Employees

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Port Group Homes is Brainerd is in need of employees. The organization provides shelter and care to youth in Crow Wing County by offering sexual assault services and trauma therapists, help with mental health, and a safe space to stay or talk about any struggles in their lives.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or GED. After passing a background check, Port will provide any training needed for things like CPR and first aid. More information can be found on their website.

