Pork Processing Plant in SW Minnesota Closes Due to Outbreak of COVID-19
JBS USA says it’s temporarily shutting down its big pork processing plant in southwestern Minnesota because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers. It’s the third plant JBS has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest in a string of closures by other companies nationwide.
Governor Walz says getting the JBS plant in Worthington running again is a high priority. It employs more than 2,000 people and normally slaughters 20,000 hogs per day.
JBS will continue to pay workers during the closure.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.