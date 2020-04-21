Pork Processing Plant in SW Minnesota Closes Due to Outbreak of COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JBS USA says it’s temporarily shutting down its big pork processing plant in southwestern Minnesota because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers. It’s the third plant JBS has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the latest in a string of closures by other companies nationwide.

Governor Walz says getting the JBS plant in Worthington running again is a high priority. It employs more than 2,000 people and normally slaughters 20,000 hogs per day.

JBS will continue to pay workers during the closure.

