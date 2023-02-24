Lakeland PBS

Porcupine at Long Lake Conservation Center Earns Celebrity Status

Charlie YaegerFeb. 24 2023

Credit: Dave McMillan

A porcupine has earned celebrity status at the Long Lake Conservation Center, located east of Aitkin in Palisade.

The prickly critter began hanging around the camp during the fall and made himself a little home in one of the storm drains. It quickly became apparent he was not afraid of the staff or the students who frequented the camp. In fact, he almost seemed to show up whenever the cameras were around.

The folks at the Long Lake Conservation Center decided he needed a name and left it up to the campers to decide. They compiled a list of some fun names including, Quilliam Shakespeare, Quilly Nelson, and Chewbarka, but Dill Prickles won out.

Dill spends his days mostly eating bark off the red oak trees. He’s also been known to nap high up in the pine trees where the needles and thickets provide him shelter. But overall, he was built for the limelight and will continue to be an important part of the camper’s experience.

It’s not every day you get to see a porcupine so close. Still, it’s best to remember they are wild animals and can bring a nasty poke in the form of their quills if you get too close.

As long as Dill Prickles plans to stick around, the staff at the Long Lake Conservation Center will continue to show him off.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Woman Dies in House Fire Near Aitkin

Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman

Palisade Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash West of McGregor

Help Sought in Locating Missing Aitkin Woman

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.