Lakeland PBS

Pope Accepts Resignation of Bishop at Crookston Diocese

Lakeland News — Apr. 13 2021

Bishop Michael Hoeppner

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael Hoeppner of the Crookston Diocese in Minnesota.

The pope had asked Hoeppner to resign after he was investigated by the Vatican for allegedly interfering with past investigations into clergy sexual abuse. Pope Francis accepted the resignation on Tuesday and named a temporary replacement to run the Crookston Diocese.

The diocese said the Vatican probe found the bishop had “at times failed to observe applicable norms when presented with allegations of sexual abuse.” Hoeppner is accused of stating that a priest was fit for ministry despite allegedly knowing the priest had abused a 16-year-old boy in the 1970s.

The Most Reverend Richard E. Pate, the retired bishop of Des Moines, was named as a temporary administrator.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

Two Red Lake Men Charged With Sexual Abuse of Children

CEO of MPR Parent Company Stepping Down Following Organizational Concerns

Nisswa Mayor Demands Investigation Into Police Misconduct at City Council Meeting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.