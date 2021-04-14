Pope Accepts Resignation of Bishop at Crookston Diocese

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael Hoeppner of the Crookston Diocese in Minnesota.

The pope had asked Hoeppner to resign after he was investigated by the Vatican for allegedly interfering with past investigations into clergy sexual abuse. Pope Francis accepted the resignation on Tuesday and named a temporary replacement to run the Crookston Diocese.

The diocese said the Vatican probe found the bishop had “at times failed to observe applicable norms when presented with allegations of sexual abuse.” Hoeppner is accused of stating that a priest was fit for ministry despite allegedly knowing the priest had abused a 16-year-old boy in the 1970s.

The Most Reverend Richard E. Pate, the retired bishop of Des Moines, was named as a temporary administrator.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today