Pop-Up Natural Playground in Bemidji Offers New Way to Play

Betsy Melin — Aug. 7 2020

With many camps not being held this year, summer has looked a lot different for young people. This week in Bemidji, the Parks and Recreation department hosted a new way to play.

This year, the department hosted its first “natural playground” pop-up, which ran for the last week at North Country Park. The pop-up started on July 27th and was built to allow kids to play in a different way.

The loose parts are different elements of nature. In a more permanent park, there also can be additional man-made elements.

A permanent natural park is currently in the works. This pop-up was created in collaboration with the Parks and Recreation department as well as the Bemidji Rotary Club. They hope that this will be a good indicator of interest in an upcoming full natural playground that is planned for the city, which will open sometime next year. So far, it has been well received.

The permanent natural playground is currently in the early stages of planning. They are hoping to have more pop-up events in the meantime.

