Ponto Lake Claims a Life Over the Weekend
When deputies and first responders arrived to Ponto Lake in Backus, MN on Saturday, August 18th, they found a 37-year-old woman in the water near the shore and not breathing. Rescue crews removed the victim from the water and began performing CPR and other lifesaving efforts.
The victim was transported to a St. Cloud hospital via an AirCare helicopter, and was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 19th.
The victim was from Sheboygan Wisconsin, and her identity is being withheld at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were Backus First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial AirCare and the Minnesota State Patrol.
