Ponsford Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Minor on White Earth Reservation

A Ponsford man has been indicted for sexually abusing a minor on the White Earth Reservation.

According to court documents, between October 1st of 2023 and December 31st of that year, within the exterior boundaries of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Reservation, 42-year-old Joseph Schultz knowingly engaged in sexual acts with a minor under the age of 12.

The indictment charges Schultz with one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact. Schultz made his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Jon. T. Huseby.