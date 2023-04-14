Ponemah Man Killed in Stabbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Ponemah man has died due to injuries from a stabbing that occurred outside of his residence.

According to a press release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, on April 14th, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of a prowler outside of a Ponemah residence.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with residents and searched the surrounding area for the reported prowler. No persons were discovered.

Later that evening, a second report was made from the same residence. The caller, Corey Whitefeather Jr., reported he had been stabbed. Officers quickly responded to the scene and administrated first aid to Whitefeather until Ponemah EMS could arrive.

Whitefeather was transported to the Red Lake Hospital for further medical treatment, where he later died due to his injuries.

Currently, an active investigation is being led by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Investigation, two persons of interest have been placed into custody.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call their offices at (218)-679-3313 and ask to speak with a criminal investigator.

